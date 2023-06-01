NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: War on Hindu faith...the culprits are absconding

|Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 11:06 PM IST
A case of vandalism has come to light in 4 temples in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh. Unknown anti-social elements have damaged the idol in the temple of Shiva-Shani and Devi. There is an atmosphere of tension in the area since this incident. So the DM of Bulandshahr district has talked about imposing NSA on criminals.

All Videos

DNA: When world famous writer Helen Keeler died in 1968.
2:23
DNA: When world famous writer Helen Keeler died in 1968.
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
15:3
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
DNA: Home Minister Shah's Manipur plan...5 big announcements
5:42
DNA: Home Minister Shah's Manipur plan...5 big announcements
Congress spokesperson's attack on BJP - The shop of hatred is visible
9:14
Congress spokesperson's attack on BJP - The shop of hatred is visible
Baat Pate Ki: Rahul has tremendous hatred for PM Modi!..BJP launched a 'storm' of 'retaliation'
9:28
Baat Pate Ki: Rahul has tremendous hatred for PM Modi!..BJP launched a 'storm' of 'retaliation'

Trending Videos

2:23
DNA: When world famous writer Helen Keeler died in 1968.
15:3
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
5:42
DNA: Home Minister Shah's Manipur plan...5 big announcements
9:14
Congress spokesperson's attack on BJP - The shop of hatred is visible
9:28
Baat Pate Ki: Rahul has tremendous hatred for PM Modi!..BJP launched a 'storm' of 'retaliation'
Dna videos,bulandshahr news,bulandshahr shiv mandir,bulandshahr mandir todfod,Breaking News,bageshwar dham bulandshahr up,attack on temple in bulandshahr,bageshwar dham bulandshahr,Bulandshahar,bulandshahr bulldozer,bulandshahr up,bhagwat katha chhatari up,bulandshahr song,UP news,bulandshahr blast,bulandshahr blast news,bulandshahr latest news,बुलंदशहर मंदिर,bulandshar news,bulandsahar temple demolition,bulandshahr temple attack,Zee News,