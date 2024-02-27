videoDetails

DNA: Watch all about ISRO's Gaganyaan Mission ?

| Updated: Feb 27, 2024, 11:12 PM IST

DNA: India is continuously progressing in the field of space. After the success of Mission Chandrayaan-3, ISRO had successfully launched Surya Mission Aditya L1. Since then, the countrymen were waiting for Mission Gaganyaan, because for the first time in the year 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the human space mission Gaganyaan. And this mission is to be launched in the year 2025. After the announcement of Mission Gaganyaan, ISRO scientists had started preparations, on the other hand the countrymen started waiting for the launch of this mission. He was curious to know who would be the four lucky Indian astronauts going on Mission Gaganyaan? Who will increase the prestige of the country in the world and will hoist the tricolor in space.