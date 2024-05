videoDetails

DNA: What is Jagannath and Sambit Patra Controversy?

Sonam | Updated: May 21, 2024, 11:22 PM IST

Controversy arose over the statement given by Sambit Patra, BJP candidate from Puri seat of Odisha, regarding Lord Jagannath and PM Modi. When Sambit called Lord Jagannath a devotee of Modi, the leaders standing behind him were also shocked. Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik also raised this issue. Sambit Patra also gave clarification after the video went viral.