DNA: Where is India-Pak match ticket available for Rs 42 lakh?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 25, 2023, 10:54 PM IST
This time India is organizing the World Cup starting from 5th October and the passion of the people about cricket in India is not hidden from anyone…Lakhs and crores of cricket lovers want to go to the stadiums to watch these World Cup matches. ..but even after spending thousands of rupees, they are not getting tickets...especially for the matches between India and Pakistan...but those who blacken the tickets are taking full advantage of their compulsion and their passion for cricket.
