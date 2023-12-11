trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2697839
DNA: Which countries will disappear due to rising sea levels?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 11, 2023, 11:38 PM IST
Due to Global Warming, glaciers are melting rapidly... Due to these melting glaciers, the sea level has increased. If the sea level continues to rise in this manner, then by the year 2100, 5 countries will be submerged in the sea. Even though there are still 70-75 years left for these countries to be completely submerged, but gradually the effect of rising sea levels is becoming visible on these countries.
