DNA: Who is behind Amit Shah's Fake Video?

Sonam|Updated: Apr 30, 2024, 11:00 PM IST
The investigation into the making and viral of Amit Shah's fake video has reached 10 states. So far 3 people have been arrested in this case. In this, Ritom Singh from Assam and MS Satish Vasani and RB Baria from Gujarat have been arrested. Satish Vasani, arrested from Gujarat, is the personal assistant of Congress leader Jignesh Mevani. RB Baria, arrested from Gujarat itself, is an Aam Aadmi Party worker.

