DNA: Who is saving NEET mastermind?

Sonam|Updated: Jun 28, 2024, 03:12 AM IST
ZEE NEWS was the first channel in the country which first told you about the NEET paper leak issue. Today this matter has reached the Parliament of the country. Every day we are making some big revelation related to this matter. Even today, we are going to make such a revelation related to this case, which shows the nexus of the mastermind of the NEET paper leak case and the entire system. NEET paper scam mastermind Sanjeev Mukhiya is still absconding. Investigative agencies are busy searching for him. But the truth is that the police had given Sanjeev Mukhiya ample opportunities to escape from the very beginning.

