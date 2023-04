videoDetails

DNA: Why are cheetahs who came to settle in India dying?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 26, 2023, 01:12 AM IST

Cheetah Uday brought from South Africa to Kuno National Park in India has died. Cheetah Uday' died of a heart attack. See in DNA, why are the leopards who came to settle in India dying?