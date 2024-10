videoDetails

DNA: Why Are Khalistanis Afraid of Lawrence Bishnoi?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 16, 2024, 02:14 AM IST

Recent press conferences by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) revealed an unexpected connection between Khalistani terrorists and gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Bishnoi’s name is being linked to threats against Khalistani figures in Canada, raising questions about his growing influence. This report examines how the gangster has become a figure of fear even among international terror networks.