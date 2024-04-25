Advertisement
DNA: Why Did RBI Ban Kotak Mahindra Bank?

Updated: Apr 25, 2024, 11:10 PM IST
Taking strict steps, RBI (Reserve Bank of India) has banned some services of Kotak Mahindra Bank. This news must be seen today by those people whose bank account is in Kotak Mahindra Bank. Instructed Kotak Mahindra Bank to stop issuing new credit cards with immediate effect. Why did RBI suddenly become so strict? RBI had found shortcomings in Kotak Mahindra Bank's IT inventory management, user access management, data security and data leak prevention strategy.

