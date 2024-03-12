NewsVideos
DNA: Why discrimination against Indian blind cricket?

Sonam|Updated: Mar 12, 2024, 11:42 PM IST
Blind cricket and blind cricketers are lost in the darkness of anonymity. This is an issue which no one pays attention to, about which no one even wants to talk but today we will become the voice of the rights of blind cricket in India. The Indian Blind Cricket Team has won five World Cups.

