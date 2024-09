videoDetails

DNA: Why is Reena's letter being discussed in Madhya Pradesh?

| Updated: Sep 22, 2024, 01:18 AM IST

DNA: A very interesting news has come out from Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh. Some people are linking this news to love jihad while some are looking at it in the spirit of religious harmony. Children of Madhya Pradesh have been taught about letters in NCERT books. There is a picture of a postcard in this chapter. A girl named Reena sends this postcard to her friend named Ahmed. This is the only controversy.