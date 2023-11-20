trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2690471
DNA: Will false 'Halal' certificate be considered 'Haram'?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 20, 2023, 11:08 PM IST
As soon as a complaint was received about Halal certificate game in UP, action was taken. Under which raids were conducted at various places in the entire state regarding Halal certified goods. Now the question is, how do these companies benefit from distributing Halal certificate? Till now the fight between Halal and Haram was only about non-vegetarian food. But now the matter has become religious.
