DNA: Will 'Royal Pardon' death penalty in Qatar?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 28, 2023, 11:04 PM IST
The campaign to bring back 8 Indians to Qatar is getting support from across the country. So far three pictures have come of the meeting of top army officers of Pakistan and Qatar. Fears of Pakistani conspiracy against India are becoming stronger in Qatar. What is the reason behind this 8 Indian Navy Officers Death Sentence? Qatar government has not shared its information with the Indian government. Will 'Royal Pardon' stop executions in Qatar?
