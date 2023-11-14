trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2688111
DNA: Will the 40 laborers trapped in the tunnel survive or not?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 14, 2023, 11:54 PM IST
Steel pipes have been sent inside the Uttarkashi Tunnel. It is being told that the workers will be taken out with the help of these pipes. All the trapped workers are safe. The teams engaged in relief and rescue have contacted the workers trapped in the tunnel.
