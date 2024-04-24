Advertisement
DNA: Will world drown in glacier water?

Apr 24, 2024
Do you know that if the sea level continues to rise, the entire earth will be submerged in sea water. You can tolerate extreme heat. Even extreme cold can be tolerated. But melting of glaciers is the biggest natural disaster among all, regarding which Indian Space Research Organization i.e. ISRO has released a report. ISRO has told in its report how the size and water level of the Himalayan lakes is increasing year after year.

