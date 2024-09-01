videoDetails

DNA: Yogi passed world's biggest exam!

Sonam | Updated: Sep 01, 2024, 02:24 AM IST

The written exam phase for UP constable recruitment exam ended today. This was also the world's biggest police exam....The world's biggest police exam because more than 48 lakh candidates appeared in it..The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh has said many times that the future of the students will not be allowed to played with. This time in the UP constable recruitment exam...where the UP government had prepared such a foolproof plan that the copyists could not succeed.