DNA: Yogi passed world's biggest exam!

Sonam|Updated: Sep 01, 2024, 02:24 AM IST
The written exam phase for UP constable recruitment exam ended today. This was also the world's biggest police exam....The world's biggest police exam because more than 48 lakh candidates appeared in it..The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh has said many times that the future of the students will not be allowed to played with. This time in the UP constable recruitment exam...where the UP government had prepared such a foolproof plan that the copyists could not succeed.

DNA: Entry of Jamaat-e-Islami in Jammu Kashmir Elections!
DNA: Entry of Jamaat-e-Islami in Jammu Kashmir Elections!
DNA: Analysis of Mamata Banerjee's letter!
DNA: Analysis of Mamata Banerjee's letter!
DNA: What Happened in Haryana's Charkhi Dadri?
DNA: What Happened in Haryana's Charkhi Dadri?
DNA: Putin to be arrested?
DNA: Putin to be arrested?
Taal Thok Ke: Labour Murder in Dadri on suspicion of eating beef
Taal Thok Ke: Labour Murder in Dadri on suspicion of eating beef

