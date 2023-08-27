trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2654288
Drone Conspiracy foiled in Rajasthan

Aug 27, 2023
Pakistani conspiracy has failed in Sri Ganganagar of Rajasthan. The hexacopter drone has been recovered from Sri Ganganagar. Drone recovered from fields near Indo-Pak border and search operation by BSF has been successful.
