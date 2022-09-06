Due to heavy rains IT techies are commuting on tractors to the office | Zee English News

Due to heavy ongoing rains, India's Silicon Valley is facing major waterlogging issues. Many IT employees in Bengaluru used tractors to go to work. On September 5, a large number of regional workers for IT businesses commuted by tractors. CEOs of big tech companies were compelled to reach their offices on tractors.

| Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 06:00 PM IST

Due to heavy ongoing rains, India's Silicon Valley is facing major waterlogging issues. Many IT employees in Bengaluru used tractors to go to work. On September 5, a large number of regional workers for IT businesses commuted by tractors. CEOs of big tech companies were compelled to reach their offices on tractors.