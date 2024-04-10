Advertisement
Durg Bus Accident: 'We will take action against whoever is responsible',says DM Richa Prakash

|Updated: Apr 10, 2024, 10:18 AM IST
Chhattisgarh Bus Accident Latest Update: At least 12 people have died so far in a road accident in Durg, Chhattisgarh. DM's statement also came on this matter. Let us tell you that this accident happened due to the bus falling into a ditch in Durg. There were 40 people in the bus. Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Dev Sahay has expressed grief over the accident. PM Modi and President Murmu have also expressed grief over this accident. However, the big question is how did such a big accident happen and who is responsible behind it?

