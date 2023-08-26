trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2653890
NewsVideos
videoDetails

EAM Jaishankar, NSA Ajit Doval witness historic day at ISRO as PM Modi salutes Chandrayaan-3 heroes

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 26, 2023, 04:20 PM IST
PM Modi visited ISRO Telemetry Tracking & Command Network Mission Control Complex in Bengaluru. The Prime Minister was accompanied by EAM Dr Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval. PM Modi met ISRO Chief Somanath and congratulated scientists involved in the Chandrayaan-3 mission.
Follow Us

All Videos

Chitrangda Singh Dazzles In Gorgeous Dress In Mumbai
play icon1:5
Chitrangda Singh Dazzles In Gorgeous Dress In Mumbai
Dashing Vicky Kaushal Snapped At Mumbai Airport
play icon1:8
Dashing Vicky Kaushal Snapped At Mumbai Airport
Ibrahim Ali Khan Oozes Style In Mumbai
play icon0:53
Ibrahim Ali Khan Oozes Style In Mumbai
War of words started between Governor Banwarilal and CM Bhagwant Mann over the letter
play icon1:41
War of words started between Governor Banwarilal and CM Bhagwant Mann over the letter
Chandrayaan 3's fleet crosses with Shivshakti! Congress expressed objection
play icon1:27
Chandrayaan 3's fleet crosses with Shivshakti! Congress expressed objection

Trending Videos

Chitrangda Singh Dazzles In Gorgeous Dress In Mumbai
play icon1:5
Chitrangda Singh Dazzles In Gorgeous Dress In Mumbai
Dashing Vicky Kaushal Snapped At Mumbai Airport
play icon1:8
Dashing Vicky Kaushal Snapped At Mumbai Airport
Ibrahim Ali Khan Oozes Style In Mumbai
play icon0:53
Ibrahim Ali Khan Oozes Style In Mumbai
War of words started between Governor Banwarilal and CM Bhagwant Mann over the letter
play icon1:41
War of words started between Governor Banwarilal and CM Bhagwant Mann over the letter
Chandrayaan 3's fleet crosses with Shivshakti! Congress expressed objection
play icon1:27
Chandrayaan 3's fleet crosses with Shivshakti! Congress expressed objection