Earthquake in Jammu-Kashmir

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 17, 2023, 06:38 AM IST
Earthquake tremors were felt in Rajouri district of Jammu-Kashmir. No casualty has been reported so far. Earthquake tremors have been felt this morning at around 3.49 am.

