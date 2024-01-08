trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2707278
EaseMyTrip cancels all bookings for Maldives

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 08, 2024, 10:42 AM IST
Maldives Minister Shiuna has deleted her tweet but after this incident, relations between the two neighboring countries have turned sour. Nishant Pitti, Co-Founder and CEO of EaseMyTrip, shared the post saying that in solidarity with the nation, EaseMyTrip has canceled all flight bookings to Maldives.

