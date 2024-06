videoDetails

EC hold press conference right before Lok Sabha Election Results

| Updated: Jun 03, 2024, 01:54 PM IST

Election Commission Press Conference: After the exit poll, people are waiting for the results of Lok Sabha elections. Meanwhile, in the press conference of the Election Commission, Chief Election Commissioner Rajeev Kumar while replying to the opposition said that we are not missing here. Let us tell you that before the results, the war of words between NDA and I.N.D.I.A alliance has intensified.