Echo of Jai Jagannath in Puri!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 11:12 AM IST
Jagannath Yatra 2023: The grand Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath has begun in Puri, Odisha. Union ministers Ashwini Vaishnav and Dharmendra Pradhan participated in the Rath Yatra.

