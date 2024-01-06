trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2706902
ED arrests TMC Leader Shankar Adhya in Bengal ration case

|Updated: Jan 06, 2024, 11:22 PM IST
Baat Pate Ki: TMC leader Shankar Aadya has been arrested on charges of ration scam worth crores in West Bengal. It is being told that at the time of Shankar Aadya's arrest, an FIR was registered against those who pelted stones. BJP made the threatening video of TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh viral. It is reported that before this, TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan, another accused in the ration scam, was also arrested by ED. A day earlier, when the ED team had reached Sandeshkhali village of North 24 Parganas district for investigation, the supporters of Shahjahan Sheikh had also attacked the ED team.

