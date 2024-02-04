trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2717542
ED complains about Arvind Kejriwal in court

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 04, 2024, 09:22 AM IST
ED has filed a complaint in a Delhi court saying that the Delhi Chief Minister is not complying with the summons issued to him. The matter will be heard on 7 February. A complaint has been filed in the court for non-compliance of the summons.

