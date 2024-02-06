trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2718177
NewsVideos
videoDetails

ED Raids AAP MP ND Gupta's Residence in Delhi Amid Money Laundering Probe

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 06, 2024, 10:20 AM IST
Follow Us
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is currently conducting raids at the residence of AAP MP ND Gupta in Delhi, as well as at approximately 10 other locations. This includes the personal secretary of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and individuals associated with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The searches are part of an ongoing money laundering investigation, shedding light on the scope of the probe into financial activities linked to the political party.

All Videos

Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Play Icon5:21
Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Gyanvapi Case Update: Hearing in High Court on puja in Gyanvapi basement
Play Icon4:34
Gyanvapi Case Update: Hearing in High Court on puja in Gyanvapi basement
King Charles diagnosed with cancer
Play Icon0:44
King Charles diagnosed with cancer
Bihar: Jitan Ram Manjhi's demand before floor test
Play Icon1:22
Bihar: Jitan Ram Manjhi's demand before floor test
DNA: Parliament Introduces Paper Leak Bill
Play Icon10:58
DNA: Parliament Introduces Paper Leak Bill

Trending Videos

Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
play icon5:21
Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Gyanvapi Case Update: Hearing in High Court on puja in Gyanvapi basement
play icon4:34
Gyanvapi Case Update: Hearing in High Court on puja in Gyanvapi basement
King Charles diagnosed with cancer
play icon0:44
King Charles diagnosed with cancer
Bihar: Jitan Ram Manjhi's demand before floor test
play icon1:22
Bihar: Jitan Ram Manjhi's demand before floor test
DNA: Parliament Introduces Paper Leak Bill
play icon10:58
DNA: Parliament Introduces Paper Leak Bill