ED Summons Sarvesh Mishra and Vivek Tyagi in Delhi Liquor Case

|Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 10:26 AM IST
ED Summons Sanjay Singh Aids: ED had arrested Sanjay Singh in the Delhi Liquor Policy Scam case. After which AAP MP Sanjay Singh was produced in Rouse Avenue Court yesterday. During the appearance, the court has sent Sanjay Singh on ED remand till October 10, due to which ED has summoned two more close associates of Sanjay Singh, Sarvesh Mishra and Vivek Tyagi.
