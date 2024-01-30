trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2715511
NewsVideos
videoDetails

ED to interrogate Hemant Soren on 31st January

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 30, 2024, 09:34 AM IST
Follow Us
Different news kept coming throughout the day on Monday regarding the location of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. ED waited for Soren for a long time at his residence. Now Jharkhand CM has given time till January 31 to ED to record the statement through email.

All Videos

After Lalu Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav to appear before ED today
Play Icon3:59
After Lalu Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav to appear before ED today
ED Interrogates Lalu Yadav for 10 hours
Play Icon4:12
ED Interrogates Lalu Yadav for 10 hours
South Sudan Clash leads to death of 52
Play Icon1:0
South Sudan Clash leads to death of 52
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Play Icon7:4
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin why there are obstacles in marriage?
Play Icon3:36
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin why there are obstacles in marriage?

Trending Videos

After Lalu Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav to appear before ED today
play icon3:59
After Lalu Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav to appear before ED today
ED Interrogates Lalu Yadav for 10 hours
play icon4:12
ED Interrogates Lalu Yadav for 10 hours
South Sudan Clash leads to death of 52
play icon1:0
South Sudan Clash leads to death of 52
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
play icon7:4
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin why there are obstacles in marriage?
play icon3:36
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin why there are obstacles in marriage?