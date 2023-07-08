NewsVideos
videoDetails

Election violence continues from Murshidabad to Malda in West Bengal Panchayat elections

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 08, 2023, 07:42 PM IST
West Bengal Violence: Violence has started in different areas in the midst of Panchayat elections in West Bengal. It is reported that around 14 people lost their lives during the elections. At the same time, in Bhagwanpur area, the matter of capturing the booth by goons is coming to the fore. There is also news of many other people getting injured in the violent clashes. Apart from this, ballot boxes have also been destroyed in many parts of the state.

