Elon Musk sets Guinness World Record for the largest loss of personal wealth

| Updated: Jan 10, 2023, 10:51 PM IST

Elon Musk has secured a world record for the largest loss of personal fortune in history, Guinness World Record (GWR) said on Friday. Mr. Musk had lost around $182 billion since November 2021 but noted that other sources indicate the figure is close to $200 billion. Elon Musk sets Guinness World Record for the largest loss of personal wealth