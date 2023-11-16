trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2688633
Elvish Yadav case: Noida Police intensifies investigation in snake venom case

|Updated: Nov 16, 2023, 12:56 PM IST
elvish Yadav case: Police has intensified investigation in the snake venom case in Sector 49 of Noida. Noida Police has got 24 hours remand of the main accused Rahul. This remand will start from 12 o'clock today
