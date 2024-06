videoDetails

Encounter breaks out in Jammu & Kashmir's Bandipora

| Updated: Jun 17, 2024, 10:32 AM IST

Breaking News: Terrorists have ambushed a group in Bandipora district of North Kashmir, after which an encounter with security forces is ongoing. It is being told that two to three terrorists are suspected to be surrounded in the area, for which a large-scale search operation is being carrie