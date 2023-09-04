trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2657895
Encounter in Reasi of Jammu and Kashmir

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 04, 2023, 08:20 PM IST
Indian Army has killed a terrorist in Reasi, Jammu and Kashmir. A soldier has also been injured in the encounter with terrorists. Security hair search operation is going on in the area.
