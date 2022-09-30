NewsVideos

EXCLUSIVE: In conversation with OLA on recent EV fire incidents, solutions, and the road ahead

|Updated: Sep 30, 2022, 12:12 AM IST
Here’s no denying the fact that the electric vehicles are the future of mobility. However, the recent spree of fire incidents in electric scooter has resulted in a panic among buyers. On the top of that, the government of India has now deferred the Amendments in the EV Battery Testing Standards. We got in touch with Arun Kumar, Group President, OLA to talk about the developments, new safety standards and their impact on eV manufacturing in India.

