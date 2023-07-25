trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2640418
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Exclusive: Zee News Talks To Anju Who Went To Pakistan To Meet A Facebook Friend

|Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 06:20 PM IST
A 34-year-old married Indian woman, Anju, who travelled legally to a remote village in Pakistan to meet her Facebook friend, Nasrulla, is set to return to India on August 20, as her visa expires, reported PTI.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Badhir News: Prime Minister Modi said the opposition is completely directionless
play icon4:36
Badhir News: Prime Minister Modi said the opposition is completely directionless
The Muslim side will have to wait! Bench will be formed tomorrow on ASI survey
play icon1:57
The Muslim side will have to wait! Bench will be formed tomorrow on ASI survey
Anju married in Pakistan! UP ATS tightens again on Seema Haider
play icon10:18
Anju married in Pakistan! UP ATS tightens again on Seema Haider
Anju accepted Islam in Pakistan?
play icon5:24
Anju accepted Islam in Pakistan?
Chandrayaan-3 to enter fifth orbit of Earth in a while
play icon1:3
Chandrayaan-3 to enter fifth orbit of Earth in a while
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Badhir News: Prime Minister Modi said the opposition is completely directionless
play icon4:36
Badhir News: Prime Minister Modi said the opposition is completely directionless
The Muslim side will have to wait! Bench will be formed tomorrow on ASI survey
play icon1:57
The Muslim side will have to wait! Bench will be formed tomorrow on ASI survey
Anju married in Pakistan! UP ATS tightens again on Seema Haider
play icon10:18
Anju married in Pakistan! UP ATS tightens again on Seema Haider
Anju accepted Islam in Pakistan?
play icon5:24
Anju accepted Islam in Pakistan?
Chandrayaan-3 to enter fifth orbit of Earth in a while
play icon1:3
Chandrayaan-3 to enter fifth orbit of Earth in a while