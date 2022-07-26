NewsVideos

Explained | Why the Centre refuses to extend Tax Return Deadline for the first time in 3 Years?

The govt extended the deadline for filing ITR over the last two financial years, it was done to ease compliance for taxpayers battling the pandemic, but this year the Centre isn't considering extending the deadline and it is a step to be seen for the first time in three years.

|Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 01:18 AM IST
The govt extended the deadline for filing ITR over the last two financial years, it was done to ease compliance for taxpayers battling the pandemic, but this year the Centre isn't considering extending the deadline and it is a step to be seen for the first time in three years.

