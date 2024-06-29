videoDetails

Students welcomed in UP in surprising way

| Updated: Jun 29, 2024, 11:26 AM IST

Schools opened in UP yesterday after holidays of about one and a half month. When the children reached school they were surprised. Today all the teachers were standing with flower garlands to welcome him. Before the children could understand anything, the teachers quickly started garlanding all the children and applying tilak to everyone. It is not that this has happened in any 1-2 schools. This special event was organized in almost every school of the state. Actually, children were welcomed in the school by applying tilak or showering flowers.