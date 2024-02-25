trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2724835
Fact finding team stopped by Bengal Police from going to Sandeshkhali

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 25, 2024, 01:22 PM IST
West Bengal Police stopped a civil society fact finding committee going to Sandeshkhali in West Bengal to investigate allegations of human rights violations. After this, the members of the Fact Finding Committee started protesting. The fact finding team alleges that Mamata government wants to hide the truth of Sandeshkhali. Therefore, on his instructions, the police is stopping them from going there.

