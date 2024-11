videoDetails

Faizan Khan arrested for threatening Shah Rukh Khan

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 12, 2024, 12:04 PM IST

Mumbai Police arrested Faizan Khan in the case of threatening Shahrukh Khan. Faizan Khan is accused of calling Bandra Police on November 5 from his mobile phone and demanding a ransom of 50 lakhs from Shahrukh Khan. He was threatened with death if the ransom was not paid. Mumbai Police arrested Faizan. He was arrested from Raipur's Pandri police station area. Police may present Faizan in court today.