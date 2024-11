videoDetails

Pakistan gangster Shahzad Bhatti threatens Mithun Chakraborty

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 12, 2024, 10:00 AM IST

After Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan, now Mithun Chakraborty has also received a threat. According to reports, Pakistani don Shahzad Bhatti issued this threat to Mithun by releasing a video on social media from Dubai.