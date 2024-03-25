Advertisement
Family Members Hospitalized At Safdarjung Hospital After Electric Shock During Holi Celebrations

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 25, 2024, 07:16 PM IST
The Delhi Police reported that a number of family members were hospitalized at Safdarjung Hospital due to injuries sustained from an electric shock caused by a high-tension wire in East Delhi's Pandav Nagar area following their Holi festivities.

