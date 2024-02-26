trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2725187
Farmers leaves for Delhi from Noida to carry out tractor march

Updated: Feb 26, 2024, 01:56 PM IST
Today is the 14th day of farmers' protest. Farmers are protesting over demand for MSP. Meanwhile, there is a tractor march of farmers today. Amid this, farmers have left for Delhi from Noida.

