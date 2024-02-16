trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2722076
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Farmers Protest Update: Highlights of Bharat Bandh Today

Sonam|Updated: Feb 16, 2024, 09:08 PM IST
Follow Us
Due to the farmers' movement, the situation at Shambhu border is deteriorating. Union Minister Arjun Munda's big statement has come amid farmers' Bharat Bandh. Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda said, 'We are trying to hold talks with farmers and farmer organizations. It is better not to look at it from a political point of view.

All Videos

VIRAL VIDEO: Woman's Creative 'Dry Fruit Jewellery', Makes People Shocked and Amazed
Play Icon00:31
VIRAL VIDEO: Woman's Creative 'Dry Fruit Jewellery', Makes People Shocked and Amazed
Mumbai Fire In the Borivali Parking Lot: Over 18 Vehicles Damaged
Play Icon00:18
Mumbai Fire In the Borivali Parking Lot: Over 18 Vehicles Damaged
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Admitted To Hospital
Play Icon01:19
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Admitted To Hospital
Badhir News: Farmers pelted stones at police
Play Icon04:21
Badhir News: Farmers pelted stones at police
Arvind Kejriwal moves motion of confidence
Play Icon03:01
Arvind Kejriwal moves motion of confidence

Trending Videos

VIRAL VIDEO: Woman's Creative 'Dry Fruit Jewellery', Makes People Shocked and Amazed
play icon0:31
VIRAL VIDEO: Woman's Creative 'Dry Fruit Jewellery', Makes People Shocked and Amazed
Mumbai Fire In the Borivali Parking Lot: Over 18 Vehicles Damaged
play icon0:18
Mumbai Fire In the Borivali Parking Lot: Over 18 Vehicles Damaged
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Admitted To Hospital
play icon1:19
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Admitted To Hospital
Badhir News: Farmers pelted stones at police
play icon4:21
Badhir News: Farmers pelted stones at police
Arvind Kejriwal moves motion of confidence
play icon3:1
Arvind Kejriwal moves motion of confidence