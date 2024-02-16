trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2721826
Farmers to protest at Toll Plaza today

Feb 16, 2024
Farmers Protest 2024 Update: Amid Bharat Bandh, protesters have decided to capture toll plaza today. Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni said that farmers will occupy all the toll plazas of Haryana from 12 noon to 3 pm. The protesters have said that they will protest at a larger scale today.

