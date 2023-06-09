NewsVideos
Fierce fire broke out in a 5-storey building in Mumbai's Zaveri Bazar area

Jun 09, 2023
Mumbai Zaveri Bazar Fire: A fire broke out in a five-storey building in Mumbai's Jhaveri Bazar area last night. In this fire, 80 percent of the house was burnt to ashes. The fire brigade team is continuously engaged in efforts to control the fire.

