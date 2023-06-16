NewsVideos
videoDetails

Fierce fire broke out in Photo Frame Manufacturing shop near Govind Raja Mandir

|Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 01:38 PM IST
Tirupati Shop Fire: A case of massive fire has come to light from Tirupati. A massive fire broke out in a photo frame manufacturing shop near the temple in Tirupati. This shop was near the Govindaraja temple.

All Videos

Adipurush Movie: Fans Gather Outside Sudarshan Theatre, Prior To The Film's Release In Hyderabad
play icon1:8
Adipurush Movie: Fans Gather Outside Sudarshan Theatre, Prior To The Film's Release In Hyderabad
Baba Ramdev makes big statement over Uniform Civil Code
play icon1:3
Baba Ramdev makes big statement over Uniform Civil Code
Nehru Memorial Museum's name changed to PM Museum And Society
play icon0:41
Nehru Memorial Museum's name changed to PM Museum And Society
Swami Ramdev makes big statement over Dependence on foreigners
play icon12:1
Swami Ramdev makes big statement over Dependence on foreigners
BJP holds PC on Bengal Violence, says, 'It is not right'
play icon5:45
BJP holds PC on Bengal Violence, says, 'It is not right'

Trending Videos

Adipurush Movie: Fans Gather Outside Sudarshan Theatre, Prior To The Film's Release In Hyderabad
play icon1:8
Adipurush Movie: Fans Gather Outside Sudarshan Theatre, Prior To The Film's Release In Hyderabad
Baba Ramdev makes big statement over Uniform Civil Code
play icon1:3
Baba Ramdev makes big statement over Uniform Civil Code
Nehru Memorial Museum's name changed to PM Museum And Society
play icon0:41
Nehru Memorial Museum's name changed to PM Museum And Society
Swami Ramdev makes big statement over Dependence on foreigners
play icon12:1
Swami Ramdev makes big statement over Dependence on foreigners
BJP holds PC on Bengal Violence, says, 'It is not right'
play icon5:45
BJP holds PC on Bengal Violence, says, 'It is not right'
Tirupati,fire accident at water pipes shop in tirupati,fire in tirupati,fire in tirupti,Fire,Fire accident,Tirupati temple,fire mishap at a cracker store in tirupati,shops catch fire,fire in sweet shop,fire accident at water pipes shop,fire accident in dress shop madurai,tirupati mla,tirupati tdp,tirupati robbery,tirupati news,tirupati food,Tirupati Tirumala,tirupati ysrcp,tirupati police,tirupati update,Tirupati Balaji,Zee News,breaking,Hindi News,