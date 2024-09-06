videoDetails

'Fight' on non-veg biryani in school

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 06, 2024, 04:22 PM IST

Non Veg Biryani Banned in School: Controversy broke out due to bringing non-veg biryani to school in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh. Actually, a 5-year-old nursery student brought non-veg biryani to a private school, after which the school principal kept the child separate from morning till afternoon and then expelled him from the school. When the child's mother talked to the school principal on this issue, there was a huge argument between the two and this video of the argument is viral. The principal said many objectionable things in this video