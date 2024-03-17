NewsVideos
videoDetails

FIR lodged against Bhupesh Baghel in Mahadev Satta App case

Sonam|Updated: Mar 17, 2024, 07:36 PM IST
Follow Us
An FIR has been registered against former Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel in the Mahadev Satta App case. A case has been registered against Bhupesh Baghel under various sections including 120B, 34, 406, 420, 467... The FIR also alleges transactions worth crores of rupees. This FIR has been registered in ACB-EOW on the report of ED.

All Videos

Taal Thok Ke: Rahul and Priyanka declines Mother's old seat - Sources
Play Icon41:51
Taal Thok Ke: Rahul and Priyanka declines Mother's old seat - Sources
Election Commission makes fresh electoral bonds data public
Play Icon00:39
Election Commission makes fresh electoral bonds data public
Indian Navy vs Somalia Pirates: Indian Navy rescues ship from Somalian pirates
Play Icon03:27
Indian Navy vs Somalia Pirates: Indian Navy rescues ship from Somalian pirates
Badhir News: Elvish Yadav arrested by Noida Police in snake venom case
Play Icon04:20
Badhir News: Elvish Yadav arrested by Noida Police in snake venom case
Noida Police arrested Elvish Yadav
Play Icon03:27
Noida Police arrested Elvish Yadav

Trending Videos

Taal Thok Ke: Rahul and Priyanka declines Mother's old seat - Sources
play icon41:51
Taal Thok Ke: Rahul and Priyanka declines Mother's old seat - Sources
Election Commission makes fresh electoral bonds data public
play icon0:39
Election Commission makes fresh electoral bonds data public
Indian Navy vs Somalia Pirates: Indian Navy rescues ship from Somalian pirates
play icon3:27
Indian Navy vs Somalia Pirates: Indian Navy rescues ship from Somalian pirates
Badhir News: Elvish Yadav arrested by Noida Police in snake venom case
play icon4:20
Badhir News: Elvish Yadav arrested by Noida Police in snake venom case
Noida Police arrested Elvish Yadav
play icon3:27
Noida Police arrested Elvish Yadav